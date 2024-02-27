A majority of us celebrate our birthdays every year. But that is not the case for everyone. No, we are not referring to people who dislike celebrating birthdays or who are unhappy about getting older. We are talking about people who were born on Leap Day, which is February 29. The day comes around only once every four years. So, for the ones who do not get as many opportunities to blow out the candles on the birthday cake on their ‘actual birthday’, this year 2024 is kind of like a big deal for them. To celebrate Leap Day babies out there, we’ve rounded up a list of public figures and celebrities who are Leap Day babies, i.e., they were born on February 29. Leap Year 2024: Interesting Facts That You Should Know About the Leap Year and February Month.

People born on February 29 have been given cute nicknames by the rest of us, like leaplings, leapers, or leap day babies. This year, 2024, is a leap year, and hence, they can celebrate their actual birthday instead of having to choose between February 28 and March 1, so they can have double the fun this year and party harder. Many celebrities and public figures were born on February 29. Leap Day Birthday Greetings and Messages: February 29 Birthday Cards To Share With Your Loved Ones This Leap Year.

Here we have compiled a list of famous Leap Day babies who deserve a special celebration on Leap Day 2024, February 29.

• Ja Rule, rapper, singer, songwriter, and actor

• Rakhee Thakrar, actress

• Khaled, singer

• Janvi Chheda, actress

• Tony Robbins, life coach and motivational speaker

• Lena Gercke, television host and fashion model

• Jessie T. Usher, actor

• Pedro Sánchez, Prime Minister of Spain

• Adam Antony Sinclair, Indian Hockey player

• Cullen Andrew Jones, Olympic swimmer

We hope you’ve made a note of the celebrities who celebrate their birthdays on February 29.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 27, 2024 09:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).