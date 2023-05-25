Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], May 25 (ANI): Film producer Vipul Shah, actor Adah Sharma and 'The Kerala Story' team meet Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday in Mumbai.

Taking to Twitter handle, Nitin Gadkari dropped pictures with film producers Vipul Shah, Aashin Shah and actors Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, and Sonia Balani.

In one of the pictures, 'The Kerala Story' team can be seen having a discussion with Nitin Gadkari.

And also posed for a group photo.

'The Kerala Story' has been facing criticism by political parties due to its storyline.

'The Kerala Story' stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani in the lead roles. The controversy surrounding the film started when its trailer claimed that 32,000 women from Kerala had gone missing and joined the terrorist group ISIS. This statement triggered a heated political debate and many leaders questioned the veracity of the claim.

Earlier, the Supreme Court stayed the ban imposed by the West Bengal government on the film 'The Kerala Story' on May 18.

"Prohibition by West Bengal is not tenable. The order of the additional secretary of West Bengal shall remain stayed," Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said.

The apex court also directed the makers of The Kerala Story to give a proper disclaimer regarding the unsubstantiated figure '32,000' mentioned in the film.

Senior Adv Harish Salve, appearing for film producers, says that disclaimer -"there is no authentic data to back up the suggestion that the figure of conversions is 32,000 or any other established figure" and "the film represents the fictionalised version" of the issue- shall be added. (ANI)

