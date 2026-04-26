Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 26 (ANI): International pop star Rihanna may have come to Mumbai for business, but it was her playful embrace of Indian culture that truly won hearts online.

During her recent visit to the city for the launch of Fenty Beauty, Rihanna was seen trying a few Bharatanatyam mudras in a light-hearted moment that has now gone viral across social media.

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The video, shared by influencer Nejm, shows the global star taking a quick lesson in the classical Indian dance form. In the clip, Nejm demonstrates a few hand gestures, known as mudras, while also explaining how expressions are communicated through the eyes in Bharatanatyam. Rihanna appears curious and fully engaged, following the steps and attempting the expressions with enthusiasm.

Take a look

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https://www.instagram.com/reel/DXjfbXPDXVY/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==

In no time, fans chimed in the comment section to share their reactions. One fan wrote, Love "you for doing this Tamil Culture," while another added, "Hahahaha iconiccc." A third user commented, "We got riri doing bharatnatyam before gta 6"

Rihanna's India visit has generated major buzz online, with several clips from the launch event circulating widely. Videos showed her interacting warmly with influencers, greeting fans, and attending an after-party with Janhvi Kapoor and designer Manish Malhotra.

Another video that went viral from her Mumbai visit showed the pop star saying "shukriya" to the crowd stationed outside.

Rihanna last visited Mumbai in 2024, when she attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding celebrations.

She launched Fenty Beauty on September 8, 2017, in collaboration with LVMH. The brand quickly made waves in the beauty industry for its commitment to inclusivity, debuting with a foundation line featuring 40 shades catering to a wide range of skin tones. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)