Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 21 (ANI): Star cricketer Virat Kohli on Sunday morning treated his fans with an adorable picture with his wife and actor Anushka Sharma.

In the Instagram photo, the couple can be seen making cute facial expressions while twinning in white T-shirts.

Also Read | Pankaj Tripathi Talks About the Change in Audiences Sensibilities Towards Stories of Mainstream and Parallel Cinema.

For the caption, Virat chose to add a few words in praise of Anushka. He called her his "rock."

Virat's post has brought a smile to everyone's faces.

Also Read | IFFI 2021: Hema Malini Opens Up About Being Honoured With Indian Film Personality Award, Says 'It's a Fruit of My Labour Over the Years'.

"How cute," a fan commented.

"King with his Queen," another one wrote.

Virat and Anushka got married in December 2017 in a close ceremony in Italy. Earlier this year in January, the two became parents to a baby girl Vamika. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)