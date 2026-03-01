Tehran [Iran], March 1 (ANI): Following the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, the Israeli Air Force has launched a new wave of strikes targeting sites linked to the Iranian regime in central Tehran, according to TPSIL.

Citing the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), the agency reported that the Air Force, operating under the direction of its Intelligence Directorate, initiated a broad series of attacks against what it described as targets of the Iranian regime in the heart of Tehran.

Also Read | CBSE Exam 2026 Update: Class 10 and 12 Exam Scheduled for March 2 in 7 Middle East Countries Postponed; Check Details.

"The Air Force, under the direction of the Intelligence Directorate, has now launched a broad wave of attacks against targets of the Iranian terrorist regime in the heart of Tehran. Over the past 24 hours, the Air Force has attacked extensively to create air superiority and open the way to Tehran," the IDF said, as quoted by TPSIL.

Meanwhile, Press TV reported that fresh explosions were heard in residential areas of Tehran, describing the developments as part of US-Israeli aggression.

Also Read | Pakistan: 6 Killed Outside US Consulate in Karachi After Violent Protest Over Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Death (Watch Videos).

The US and Israel launched a massive aerial campaign targeting Iran's leadership and military, killing Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and several senior officials. Iran retaliated with missile attacks on US bases, Israel, and other targets in the Middle East.

The situation remains fluid, with Trump's administration claiming the strike was necessary to prevent an "imminent threat" from Iran.

Iran is observing 40 days of national mourning after Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death, with widespread grief and protests reported across the country.

The Supreme Leader's office has declared a period of national mourning, with flags flying at half-mast and public gatherings planned to pay respects.

Khamenei, who succeeded the Revolution's founder, Ruhollah Khomeini, led Iran with unwavering defiance against Western influence since 1989.

Authorities have heightened security across the country, particularly in major cities like Tehran, to prevent unrest and ensure public safety. The focus is now on selecting Khamenei's successor, with speculation about potential candidates and the impact on Iran's future leadership. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)