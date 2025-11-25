Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 25 (ANI): Star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli was spotted at the Mumbai International Airport. He playfully engaged with the paps and also posed for the photos with them.

Virat Kohli, who has often refrained from engaging with the paparazzi around the world, stopped for a quick photo session at the Mumbai Airport after meeting with his fans and paps.

The star Indian batter donned casual wear for the flight, including black trousers, a white T-shirt, and a brown checked shirt. He complemented his outfit with black sunglasses and a cap.

Virat will play the upcoming ODI match against South Africa starting this Sunday. The first match of the three ODI series will be led by KL Rahul.

During his last match in October against Australia, Virat enthralled the spectators by scripting a classic innings.

In the one-sided affair, Rohit Sharma delivered a batting masterclass with a swashbuckling 121* off 125 deliveries. On the other end, Virat anchored the innings with a composed 74* off 81 balls as India gunned down the 237-run target to notch an emphatic 9-wicket win.

Virat and Rohit retired from the T20I format after lifting the T20 World Cup title in Barbados last year. (ANI)

