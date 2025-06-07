Los Angeles [US], June 7 (ANI): Comedian Wanda Sykes recently attended Critics Choice LGBTQ+ Celebration, where she give a shout out to "trans brothers and sisters".

As per Variety, Sykes, who was honored with the Career Achievement Award Tuesday at the Critics Choice Association's 2nd Annual Celebration of LGBTQ+ Cinema & Television, said, "I believe that's what our community does, we take care of each other... I know that love is stronger than hate... We gotta be prouder, we gotta be louder."

The celebration honured achievements from LGBTQ+ creators and talent within the entertainment industry, showcasing emerging and established talent.

Sykes, who is currently on the European leg of her "Wanda Sykes Please and Thank You" tour, flew in for the event.

Accepting the award from "Wanda Does It" co-star Tim Bagley, Sykes said, "I can't think of a community that's more loving than who we are. We are just trying to love and exist, and then when you have people from the outside that's attacking you for that, I think that's what makes us stronger." She added, "Any adversity makes you stronger, and that's who we are."

Bowen Yang (Comedy Award; "Saturday Night Live"), Bridget Everett (Ensemble Award; "Somebody Somewhere"), Eric d'Arbeloff (Industry Leadership Award; Co-President of Roadside Attractions), the Queens of "RuPaul's Drag Race" (Reality TV Award; "RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 17), Niecy Nash-Betts (Groundbreaker Award; "Grotesquerie") and Tramell Tillman (Supporting Performance Award - Drama Series; "Severance") were also honoured at the event.(ANI)

