Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 10 (ANI): The advance bookings for Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's highly-awaited film, 'War 2', have officially begun. On Sunday, the makers confirmed the update and also unveiled a brand new pre-release promo.

The thrilling footage shows the lead actors as Kabir and Vikram confronting each other in intense action scenes, teasing their rivalry that remains at the heart of the film.

"Are you ready to witness the CARNAGE in cinemas from August 14th? BOOK TICKETS NOW for #War2 and let us give you an experience to cherish for the rest of your lives. Releasing in Hindi, Telugu & Tamil in theatres worldwide! #YRFSpyUniverse," the makers wrote on Instagram.

The surprise gift, which arrived just days before 'War 2' hits theatres, has left fans excited for its release. Many took to the comment section and expressed their anticipation for the film.

Earlier, Yash Raj Films shared a glimpse of the actors' dance face-off in the song 'Janaab-e-Aali.'

A teaser of the song was posted across social media handles, giving a subtle reminder of Hrithik's dance battle with Tiger Shroff on the 'Jai Jai Shivshankar' song from the first film.

"The dance WAR you've been waiting for is almost here. Here's the tease... #JanaabeAali full song in theatres only! #War2 releasing in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil in cinemas worldwide on 14th August," the makers wrote.

Another song from the film, the romantic 'Aavan Jaavan', has also been released, already winning hearts among fans.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, 'War 2' brings back Hrithik Roshan as Major Kabir against a new enemy, Vikram (Jr NTR). Kiara Advani has also joined the cast as Hrithik's love interest and a soldier.

The official trailer for the film has been released. 'War 2' is set to hit theatres on August 14, 2025, coinciding with Independence Day. (ANI)

