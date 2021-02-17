Washington [US], February 17 (ANI): The much-awaited film 'Tom and Jerry' is slated to release in four languages on February 19 in India.

Warner Bros. shared the news on Twitter along with a teaser clip from the movie. They noted that the forthcoming film will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

"You could say Jerry The Mouse is quite multitalented! #TomandJerryMovie releasing in cinemas on February 19 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu," the tweet read.

The much-anticipated film 'Tom and Jerry' diverges from tradition with live actors and a real-world setting.

As per an earlier report by Variety, the film sees Chloe Grace Moretz starring as an event planner hired by a hotel to organise a wedding function, but she is also expected to get rid of a mouse - Jerry - from his recent residence which is within the building's walls.

The new film has been written by Kevin Costello and is based on Joseph Barbera and William Hanna's classic 'Tom and Jerry.'

The film revives the decades-old rivalry as Tom is enlisted to help remove Jerry from the premises before the date of the wedding arrives, reported Variety.

'Tom and Jerry,' film become the latest of the 'Tom and Jerry,' projects with the first shots dating back to 1940. There are 164 animated shorts, several TV series, and many movies to the 'Tom and Jerry' name. (ANI)

