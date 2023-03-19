Actor Manushi Chhillar, on March 19, dropped a fun video dancing to the song "It's the time to Disco" along with Alaya F. Taking to Instagram, Manushi shared the video which she captioned, "Some shoot in the middle of shoot." In the video, Manushi and Alaya could be seen dressed up in black outfits and dancing to Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan's super hit track 'It's the time to Disco' from Kal Ho Naa Ho on the streets of the UK along with their team members. Priyanka Chopra Calls Alaya F Bollywood’s ‘Next Superstar’, the Latter Reacts (View Pic).

Soon after she shared the fun video, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. "Nice and fantastic dance," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "So funnnn." 'What a dance," a fan wrote. Earlier in the day, Manushi shared a BTS picture from her shoot which she captioned, "Night shoot in -6 degrees?? Triple check." Manushi Chhillar Hot Photos in Calvin Klein! See Former Miss World Raise Temperature in Sexy Intimate Photoshoot.

Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F Dance Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar)

Meanwhile, Manushi will be next seen in an upcoming action thriller, Tehran opposite actor John Abraham. The action thriller, inspired by true events, marks the feature directorial debut of ad filmmaker Arun Gopalan and is produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films. Apart from that, she also has Varun Tej's upcoming aerial action thriller VT13. Alaya F, on the other hand, will be next seen in Indian industrialist Srikanth Bolla's biopic SRI opposite Rajkummar Rao and in 'U-Turn'.