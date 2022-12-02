Washington [US], December 2 (ANI): Rejoice all Harry and Meghan fans! Netflix has finally released the much-awaited trailer for the docuseries "Harry & Meghan."

The six-part docuseries focuses on the couple's love story and their lives as members of the royal family.

Also Read | Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 Trailer Song ‘In the Meantime’: From Artiste to Lyrics, Know More About the Spacehog Track Played During the Promo of James Gunn’s Marvel Film (Watch Video).

On Thursday, the trailer was released on Netflix's Twitter account along with a caption that read - "Meghan and Harry A global Netflix event. Coming soon, exclusively on Netflix."

Check it out:

Also Read | Tulsa King Season 2: Sylvester Stallone’s Paramount Show Renewed For Yet Another Season.

On Twitter, the trailer has received over 2.5 million views.

Interestingly, this comes right amid the three-day-long visit of Harry's brother and sister-in-law Prince William and Kate Middleton's US visit.

The trailer begins with the couple being asked, "Why did you want to make this documentary?" followed by a bunch of photos of them together.

In the 1 minute 12 second trailer, Prince Harry is heard saying, "No one sees what's happening behind closed doors, I had to do everything I could to protect my family."

At a point, Meghan can be heard saying, "When the stakes are this high doesn't it make more sense to hear our story from us?"

In one of the clips, Harry's head could be seen tilted back as Meghan wipes away her tears.

As mentioned, Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived in Boston on Wednesday to begin their three-day visit to the city surrounding the Earthshot Awards.

The couple will present awards given out by the Earth shot Prize, an organization founded by William to help entrepreneurs with solutions to climate change and environmental issues.

The prize was found way back in 2020 in the hope of harnessing the world's smartest minds to confront some of the most pressing environmental challenges facing humanity. Each year for the next decade, five winners will receive Euro 1 million (around USD 1.12 million) to fund their creative solutions to the climate crisis, according to CNN. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)