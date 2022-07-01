Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 (ANI): 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' actor Prajakta Koli is on a roll! The Youtuber turned actor has been appreciated by critics in her debut movie and the film has also turned out to be a big hit at the box office.

To celebrate the success, Prajakta took her excitement a notch higher as she went up in the sky! Well, Prajakta harnessed from the 54th floor of a building in Dubai, doing the hook step of the film's song 'Nach Punjaaban'. She captioned the video, "Hadd hi ho gayi matlab hain?"

Varun Dhawan, who played her brother in the movie, took to the comment section of the post and wrote, "This is the best one probably".

Her co-star in the film, Maniesh Paul wrote, "Yesssssss!!!"

The stunt looks a bit scary but what's a party without any adrenaline rush? And Prajakta sure knows how to get started!

A few days ago, Prajakta shared another fun video with Varun Dhawan, while they were busy promoting the film. She tried her hand at what she called 'the Varun Dhawan accent'. Check it out:

This Thursday, the makers of 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' announced that the film has raked in Rs 50 crores since its release. Directed by Raj Mehta and bankrolled by Dharma Productions, the family entertainer hit the theatres on June 24. The family entertainer revolves around two couples of different generations on the verge of divorce. (ANI)

