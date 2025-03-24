Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 24 (ANI): Actor Pulkit Samrat is preparing intensely for his upcoming film 'Glory' and treated netizens with a glimpse of it.

On Monday, Pulkit posted a video on Instagram and wrote, "One step jab closer to glory #Pulfit #PulkitsWeighOfLife #MondayMotivation #Glory."

In the video, he can be seen practising boxing with his coach as he is playing the role of a boxer in the movie.

His wife and actor, Kriti Kharbanda reacted to the post and dropped fire emojis in the comment section.

From intense training to wrapping up the film's schedule to fun moments behind the scenes, Pulkit gives every update to his fans on social media.

Earlier, the 'Fukrey' actor took to his Instagram and dropped a compilation of pictures and videos.

The first few images and videos showed the actor doing a rigorous training regimen, showcasing his dedication to getting into peak physical condition for the role.

Other pictures captured him enjoying traditional Punjabi food at a roadside dhaba.

He also shared a picture of himself posing outside his vanity van and another one with his co-stars Divyenndu and Suvinder Vicky.

Pulkit also shared the update that his Punjab schedule of 'Glory' had wrapped up.

Sharing his experience, he wrote a caption that read, "That's a glorious schedule wrap on #Glory!! Memories made, jokes shared, and one incredible team that made it all happen!! #Punjab, you've been kind. I'll miss my mornings here."

Producers Mohit Shah and Karan Anshuman of Atomic Films described the project as a deeply personal story, as per a press note. They said, "Glory is a story close to our hearts. At its core, it's a gripping murder mystery intricately woven against the backdrop of the high-stakes world of sports, bringing together two electrifying genres. With its propulsive action and relentless twists, Glory promises to keep audiences hooked. Partnering with Netflix has given us the platform to bring this bold vision to life for a global audience."

The actor was last seen in Fukrey 3, which was released on September 28, 2023, and received good responses from fans. (ANI)

