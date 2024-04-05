Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 5 (ANI): Actor Rashmika Mandanna, who is celebrating her 28th birthday today, has treated her fans with a glimpse of her birthday celebration.

The 'National Crush' took to Instagram and dropped a video where she can be seen celebrating her birthday with a little workout. At the last, she also did a happy dance.

Overwhelmed with the love received on her birthday, she expressed gratitude to her fans with a sweet caption that read, "Got in a lil workout on the birthday... See how a discipled I am.....@junaid.shaikh88. The happy lil dance in the end is after seeing all your love and wishes. And it's making me blush blush."

As soon as she shared the post, Instafam chimed in the comment section with heartfelt birthday wishes.

A user wrote, "Happy birthday To you Mam my Fvrt Queen, Crush"

Another netizen commented, "Happy birthday my crush"

Recently, the makers of her upcoming film 'The Girlfriend' treated fans with the first-look posters on this special occasion.

Taking to X, the film's production house Geetha Arts shared two posters featuring Rashmika Mandanna while sending the 'National Crush' birthday wishes.

Sharing the posters, they wrote, "Her eyes smile before she does. And they speak the words that she won't Introducing #TheGirlfriend Wishing the National crush, the ever joyous & cheerful @iamRashmikaa very Happy Birthday."

It seems Rashmika is playing the role of a college student in the movie.

In the first poster, she looks shy and cheerful in a beige kurta and stole wrapped around her neck. Rashmika is seen holding a pen in her hands from a scene from the college.

In the next picture, Rashmika can be seen with a bag on her shoulders as she walks in the corridor of her college.

The movie is helmed by director Rahul Ravindran and bankrolled in a joint venture by Allu Arvind, Sreenivasa Kumar, and Dheeraj Mogilineni under their banner Geetha Arts, Mass Movie Makers, and Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainment.

'The Girlfriend' is touted to be a solo-led thriller by Rashmika.

Interestingly, the teaser of 'The Girlfriend' will be unveiled today on Rashmika's big day.

Rashmika has dubbed for the teaser in five languages -- Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Meanwhile, Rashmika is celebrating her 28th birthday in UAE. On Thursday, Rashmika also gave an inside glimpse into her birthday celebrations.

She shared sunkissed pictures of herself. The photos captured the birthday girl soaking in the sun while enjoying her coffee. She used sun and coffee emoji and wrote, "Happy Rashmika."

Apart from 'The Girlfriend', Rashmika will also be seen in the action-drama film 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' with Allu Arjun and opposite Vicky Kaushal in 'Chhava'. (ANI)

