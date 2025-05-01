Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 1 (ANI): Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, released commemorative postage stamps in the names of five legends of Indian cinema, including Guru Dutt and P. Bhanumathi, at the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit 2025.

PM Modi inaugurated WAVES 2025 at Jio World Centre in Mumbai on Thursday.

After his keynote address to a packed auditorium of global delegates, PM Modi released postage stamps in memory of the Indian cinema legends.

The postage stamps have been issued in the name of five renowned and transformative figures of Indian cinema.

It includes filmmaker Guru Dutt, actress P. Bhanumathi, director Raj Khosla, filmmaker Ritwik Ghatak and music composer Salil Chowdhury.

In his keynote address, PM Modi also reflected on India's growing cultural influence, citing examples of renowned figures in Indian cinema from time to time.

"In recent years, Indian cinema has succeeded in carrying the spirit of India to the farthest corners of the world. From Raj Kapoor's legacy in Russia to Satyajit Ray's brilliance at Cannes, and RRR's triumph at the Oscars, these milestones speak volumes," said PM Modi.

"Whether it's Guru Dutt's poetic cinema, AR Rahman's musical rhythms, or Rajamouli's epic storytelling, these narratives have touched the hearts of millions. Just as a mother weaves dreams for her child, the creative world weaves the dreams of an entire era" he said.

Reflecting on India's rich cinematic history PM Modi noted that on May 3, 1913, India's first feature film, Raja Harishchandra, was released, directed by the pioneering filmmaker Dadasaheb Phalke. He recalled that Phalke's birth anniversary was celebrated just a day earlier. He underscored the impact of Indian cinema over the past century, stating that it has successfully taken India's cultural essence to every corner of the world.

WAVES 2025, India's first-of-its-kind World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit began at the Jio World Centre, Mumbai today.

The Prime Minister expressed enthusiasm for the creative developments showcased at the Bharat Pavilion during the WAVES Summit. He remarked that significant innovation has been achieved, and he looked forward to witnessing these creations firsthand.

The Prime Minister highlighted the WAVES Bazaar initiative, noting its potential to encourage new creators and connect them with emerging markets. He praised the concept of linking buyers and sellers in the art industry, stating that such initiatives strengthen the creative economy and provide fresh opportunities for artists.

The WAVES Bazaar, an international e-marketplace featuring over 6,100 buyers, 5,200 sellers, and 2,100 projects, facilitating global trade and collaboration in creative content.

PM Modi is also set to tour the Creatosphere, where he will interact with creators selected from the "Create in India" challenges, initiatives that attracted more than 100,000 participants over the past year.

The four-day summit with tagline "Connecting Creators, Connecting Countries" is poised to position India as a global hub for media, entertainment, and digital innovation by bringing together creators, startups, industry leaders, and policymakers from across the world.

In line with Prime Minister's vision of leveraging creativity, technology, and talent to shape a brighter future, WAVES will integrate films, OTT, gaming, comics, digital media, AI, AVGC-XR, broadcasting, and emerging tech, making it a comprehensive showcase of India's media and entertainment prowess. WAVES aims to unlock a $50 billion market by 2029, expanding India's footprint in the global entertainment economy.

At WAVES 2025, India is also hosting the Global Media Dialogue (GMD) for the first time, with ministerial participation from 25 countries, marking a milestone in the country's engagement with the global media and entertainment landscape. The Summit will also feature the WAVES Bazaar, a global e-marketplace with over 6,100 buyers, 5,200 sellers, and 2,100 projects. It aims to connect buyers and sellers locally and globally, ensuring wide-reaching networking and business opportunities.

Prime Minister visited the Creatosphere and interacted with creators, selected from the 32 Create in India Challenges launched nearly a year ago, which garnered over one lakh registrations. He will also visit the Bharat Pavilion, a specially curated showcase of India's creative heritage and innovation.

WAVES 2025 will witness participation from over 90 countries, with more than 10,000 delegates, 1,000 creators, 300+ companies, and 350+ startups. The summit will feature 42 plenary sessions, 39 breakout sessions, and 32 masterclasses spanning diverse sectors including broadcasting, infotainment, AVGC-XR, films, and digital media.(ANI)

