Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 3 (ANI): Bollywood superstar Saif Ali Khan lauded the rise of streaming platforms in India, describing it as a "most liberating" development for actors as it allows them to experiment with their roles and characters.

The actor made these remarks during a panel discussion with Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos at the World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES).

Saif Ali Khan highlighted the global reach of streaming platforms, noting that his work on Netflix has garnered more international attention than his theatrical releases.

The actor admitted to receiving more phone calls from his peers around the world for his Netflix acting ventures than for his theatrical releases.

"The fact that it goes out around the world and to so many people. I get phone calls from people who wouldn't normally call me for a cinematic release, but on Netflix, everybody rings up, people ring up from Europe and America, and so we watch this and we're compared to the rest of the world. It's a very, very exciting space," said Saif Ali Khan.

The 'Sacred Games' actor also underlined the benefits of streaming platforms for actors, as they give them the freedom to explore new characters and stories in movies and series.

"It's been the most liberating thing and the most amazing thing for all actors all over the world. Earlier, we had to kind of fit into specific boxes, and there was a formula, a look, a style for the kind of thing you had to do. Today, thanks to streaming, we can explore characters in a very different way and go into much more depth, and it is a fantastic platform to showcase all kinds of things like long-form storytelling," said Saif Ali Khan.

Addressing the coexistence of cinema and streaming, Sarandos reaffirmed that theatrical releases still hold value.

"Cinemas are not outdated. Streaming and theatres are not competitors. They can move ahead coexisting with each other as the market before us is huge," he said.

Saif echoed the sentiment, adding that the most meaningful projects for him are those rooted in Indian culture.

"If someone abroad asks me about my films, I talk about Omkara or Parineeta -- films deeply connected to our culture. There's something incredibly thrilling about telling our own stories to the world," he added.

Saif Ali Khan starred in the lead role alongside actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Netflix's first original Hindi series, titled 'Sacred Games'.

WAVES 2025 is India's first-of-its-kind international summit dedicated to the audio-visual and entertainment sectors.

It brings together over 10,000 delegates, 1,000 creators, 300 companies, and 350 startups, creating a powerful cross-sectoral network. The event encompasses the entire spectrum of media and emerging technologies, from film and OTT to AVGC-XR, comics, AI, and broadcasting.

The four-day event began on May 1 and will continue until May 4. (ANI)

