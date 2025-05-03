Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 3 (ANI): Director of Public Policy at Zupee, Ravi Shankar Jha, opened up about the company's aim to promote culturally rooted Indian games and support local developers at the ongoing Waves 2025 event taking place in Mumbai.

While speaking to ANI, Jha shared that Zupee is working to bring traditional Indian games back into the spotlight.

Also Read | 'Pahalgam Terror Attack Happened Due to Such Behaviour': Complaint Against Sonu Nigam for Linking Kannada Song Demand With J&K Attack.

"Zupee has always aimed to revive and reinvent India's culturally significant games," said Jha, adding that Ludo, once fading into obscurity, has seen a major revival thanks to our efforts. "Now, through platforms like Waves, we want to replicate that success by enabling other Indian developers to do the same."

Jha went on to discuss the importance of supporting developers from smaller towns and cities, emphasizing that India has a wealth of creative talent across the country.

Also Read | 'Kannadigas Are Nice People': Sonu Nigam Issues Clarification on 'Provocative' Remarks Allegations, Says 'There Were Only 3-4 Fringe Elements; Rest Were Respectful'.

"The Indian gaming industry is just getting started. We believe that with the right support, our homegrown developers can project India's stories and creativity globally, turning gaming into a new form of soft power," he told ANI.

He also highlighted the industry's resilience in the face of regulatory challenges and global competition. "Despite headwinds, Indian gaming companies are thriving, proving that creativity and engagement can overcome barriers. We're here to support those efforts."

He added that Zupee is focused not only on entertainment but also on making gaming responsible and meaningful. "The sky is the limit. Indian games deserve a global stage, and we're here to make that happen," Jha said.

Zupee, India's leading skill-based gaming platform, recently announced a record-breaking financial year, clocking in Rs. 1,123 crore in net revenue and Rs. 146 crore in profit for FY24--marking its first-ever full-year profitability.

The company's flagship innovation, Skill-Based Online Ludo, has been instrumental in this growth, propelling a 60% expansion in its user base and establishing a robust nationwide footprint. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)