By Payal Mehta

France [Cannes], May 18 (ANI): Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur feels India has strong potential to become the venue for a festival on the scale and level of Cannes Film Festival.

Also Read | Cannes Film Festival 2022: Papon Says Its a Moment of Pride to Represent Assam at the Grand Stage.

"For too long we've been too impressed with West. The next Cannes is in India because if it's not, then I don't know where Cannes will go. We're the land of stories. The west is plateauing and the east is rising. We are the east, we've to step forward," Kapur said during the inauguration of the Indian pavilion at the 75th edition of the prestigious event.

He added, "We have to step forward confidently that the world will accept us. Let's go forward confidently. This is a moment of confidence. Cannes is extremely important but what is more important is how we use it afterwards. We have to focus on the aftermath of Cannes. We all have to take things seriously."

Also Read | Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Mahesh Babu Writes a Touching Letter to His Fans As Gratitude for His Film's Success.

Kapur is at Cannes as a part of Indian delegation led by Union Minister Anurag Thakur. On Tuesday, he along with R Madhavan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Grammy award-winner Ricky Kej, and Prasoon Joshi walked the red carpet. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)