Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 21 (ANI): Web series 'Pratishod', which stars Sudha Chandran, Satyakam Anand, and Aditi Sanwal among others, is all set to be out soon on WAVES OTT.

The show will be released on May 24.

As per a press note, 'Pratishod' is loaded with crime, mystery, and high-voltage drama. It revolves around the "murder of a woman and the intense investigation led by her daughter to uncover the truth."

Filmmaker Ajay K. Pannalal directed the show, which also stars Raj Sharma, Ashutosh Kaushik, Varun Joshi, Priya Gupta, and Shreya Khanna.

On what audience can expect from the show, director Ajay K. Pannalal in a press note said, "Pratishod is not just a murder mystery--it's a layered emotional story that reflects the fight for justice, truth, and closure. We've crafted it to keep viewers engaged and guessing right till the end."

Creative Director and Producer Puneet Kumar Kanojia added, "This story is close to my heart--it explores how personal loss can become a powerful force for justice. I'm proud of the team's efforts in bringing this story to life. Streaming on WAVES OTT adds more meaning, as it's a commendable initiative by the Government of India and a progressive step by Prasar Bharati. WAVES OTT opens up new doors for original Indian storytelling, and Pratishod fits right into that vision."

The series is produced by Sakshar Media and co-produced by Shahbaz Alam, Praveen Gupta, and Chanchal Sharma. (ANI)

