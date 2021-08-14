Washington [US], August 14 (ANI): Actors Rupert Friend and Jason Schwartzman are the latest celebrities to join the star-studded cast of Wes Anderson's next film.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the untitled project began production this week in Spain with many of Anderson's regular actors back for the proceedings, including Adrien Brody, Bill Murray and Tilda Swinton.

New to the Anderson repertoire are actors Margot Robbie and Tom Hanks.

Plot details for the feature, which Anderson wrote and is directing, are being kept under wraps but sources have indicated that the cast for this one is larger than most other Anderson films that are ensemble in nature.

Shooting for the upcoming project is expected to wrap in late September.

Schwartzman's involvement should not come as a surprise. The actor starred in Anderson's 1998 breakthrough, 'Rushmore', followed by 2007's 'The Darjeeling Limited', 2009's 'Fantastic Mr. Fox', 2012's 'Moonrise Kingdom' and 2014's 'The Grand Budapest Hotel', as well as Anderson's latest film 'The French Dispatch', which will release this fall.

Separately, Schwartzman recently appeared in the latest season of FX's 'Fargo' with Chris Rock.

This is the second Anderson film for Friend, who has a role in 'Dispatch'. The actor may be best known for starring in 'Hitman: Agent 47' as well as his long-running appearances in the acclaimed series, 'Homeland'.

He recently wrapped shooting a role in LucasFilm's Star Wars series, 'Obi-Wan Kenobi'. (ANI)

