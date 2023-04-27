The 68th Filmfare Awards is taking place in Mumbai with superstar Salman Khan being the host of the evening, along with Ayushmann Khurrana and Maniesh Paul. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, Pushkar-Gayathri's Vikram Vedha and Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files have garnered the maximum amount of nominees from among the Bollywood films that came out in 2022. Filmfare Awards 2023 Red Carpet: Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Urvashi Rautela and More Celebs Arrive in Style for 68th Filmfare Awards (View Pics and Videos).
Gangubai Kathiawadi has taken the lead in the first set of awards scoring Best Cinematography, Best Choreography, Best Background Score among others. Brahmastra scored Best VFX (to no one's surprise) and Best Sound Design. Vikram Vedha got the Best Action award.
Here are the winners in each categories (List Being Updated as Winners Are Announced):
Best Music Album
Congratulations!
The Filmfare Award for Best Music Album goes to #Pritam for #BrahmastraPartOneShiva at the 68th #HyundaiFilmfareAwards 2023 with #MaharashtraTourism.
— Filmfare (@filmfare) April 27, 2023
Best Lyrics
Congratulations!
The Filmfare Award for Best Lyrics goes to #AmitabhBhattacharya for #Kesariya from #BrahmastraPartOneShiva at the 68th #HyundaiFilmfareAwards 2023 with #MaharashtraTourism.
— Filmfare (@filmfare) April 27, 2023
Best Playback Singer (Male)
Congratulations!
The Filmfare Award for Best Playback Singer (Male) goes to #ArijitSingh for #Kesariya from #BrahmastraPartOneShiva at the 68th #HyundaiFilmfareAwards 2023 with #MaharashtraTourism.
— Filmfare (@filmfare) April 27, 2023
Best Playback Singer (Female)
Congratulations!
The Filmfare Award for Best Playback Singer (Female) goes to #KavitaSeth for #Rangisari from #JugJuggJeeyo at the 68th #HyundaiFilmfareAwards 2023 with #MaharashtraTourism.
— Filmfare (@filmfare) April 27, 2023
RD Burman Award for Upcoming Music Talent
Congratulations!
The R.D. Burman Award for Upcoming Music Talent goes to #JahnviShrimankar for #Dholida from #GangubaiKathiawadi at the 68th #HyundaiFilmfareAwards 2023 with #MaharashtraTourism.
— Filmfare (@filmfare) April 27, 2023
Best VFX
Congratulations!
The Filmfare Award for Best VFX goes to DNEG and Redefine for #BrahmastraPartOneShiva at the 68th #HyundaiFilmfareAwards 2023 with #MaharashtraTourism.
— Filmfare (@filmfare) April 27, 2023
Best Background Score
Congratulations!
The Filmfare Award for Best Background Score goes to #SanchitBalhara and #AnkitBalhara for #GangubaiKathiawadi at the 68th #HyundaiFilmfareAwards 2023 with #MaharashtraTourism.
— Filmfare (@filmfare) April 27, 2023
Best Action
Congratulations!
The Filmfare Award for Best Action goes to #ParvezShaikh for #VikramVedha at the 68th #HyundaiFilmfareAwards 2023 with #MaharashtraTourism.
— Filmfare (@filmfare) April 27, 2023
Best Cinematography
Congratulations!
The Filmfare Award for Best Cinematography goes to #SudeepChatterjee for #GangubaiKathiawadi at the 68th #HyundaiFilmfareAwards 2023 with #MaharashtraTourism.
— Filmfare (@filmfare) April 27, 2023
Best Choreography
Congratulations!
The Filmfare Award for Best Choreography goes to #KrutiMahesh for #Dholida from #GangubaiKathiawadi at the 68th #HyundaiFilmfareAwards 2023 with #MaharashtraTourism.
— Filmfare (@filmfare) April 27, 2023
Best Editing
Congratulations!
The Filmfare Award for Best Editing goes to #NinadKhanolkar for #AnActionHero at the 68th #HyundaiFilmfareAwards 2023 with #MaharashtraTourism.
— Filmfare (@filmfare) April 27, 2023
Best Production Design
Congratulations!
The Filmfare Award for Best Production Design goes to #SubrataChakraborty and #AmitRay for #GangubaiKathiawadi at the 68th #HyundaiFilmfareAwards 2023 with #MaharashtraTourism.
— Filmfare (@filmfare) April 27, 2023
Best Sound Design
Congratulations!
The Filmfare Award for Best Sound Design goes to #BishwadeepDipakChatterjee for #BrahmastraPartOneShiva at the 68th #HyundaiFilmfareAwards 2023 with #MaharashtraTourism.
— Filmfare (@filmfare) April 27, 2023
Best Costume Design
Congratulations!
The Filmfare Award for Best Costume Design goes to #SheetalIqbalSharma for #GangubaiKathiawadi at the 68th #HyundaiFilmfareAwards 2023 with #MaharashtraTourism.
— Filmfare (@filmfare) April 27, 2023
So what do you think of the winners of the 68th Filmfare Awards? Share your thoughts and feelings in the comments section below.
