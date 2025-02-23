London [UK], February 23 (ANI): The British Film Designers Guild (BFDG) announced the winners of its 14th Production Design Awards on Saturday in London. 'Wicked' and 'Conclave' swept major honours at the event, reported Deadline.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Arivo starrer 'Wicked' added the BFDG award for Best Production Design, Major Motion Picture Fantasy to recent accolades from BAFTA, The Critics Choice Awards and the ADG (Art Directors Guild of America). John M Chu directs the film.

The lead actress, Cynthia Arivo, has also been nominated for Best Actress at the upcoming Oscars 2025. The film has received 10 nominations, including one for Best Picture, which producer Marc Platt announced.

Erivo plays Elphaba, a misunderstood young woman with extraordinary magical powers, while Ariana Grande portrays Glinda, her privileged and popular counterpart.

Another big winner was Conclave, directed by Edward Berger. It won Best Production Design, Feature Film Contemporary, and Fantasy awards at the British Film Guild Designers Guild Awards.

'Conclave' has been adjudged the Oustanding British film at the 78th edition of the BAFTA Awards. This time, 'Conclave' dominated the prestigious gala with 12 nominations, including Best Film, Director, Adapted Screenplay, Actor, and Casting.

Peter Straughan wrote the script, which was adapted from the Robert Harris novel. Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, Lucian Msamati, Brian F. O'Byrne, Carlos Diehz, Merab Ninidze, Thomas Loibl, Sergio Castellitto, and Isabella Rossellini also star. Tessa Ross and Juliette Howell, Michael A. Jackman, Robert Harris, and Alice Dawson are producers.

'Conclave' follows Cardinal Lawrence (Fiennes), tasked with running the covert process after the unexpected death of the beloved Pope. Once the Catholic Church's most powerful leaders have gathered from around the world and are locked together in the Vatican halls, Lawrence finds himself at the centre of a conspiracy.

He discovers a secret that could shake the very foundation of The Church, reported Deadline.

'Conclave' has scored eight nominations in the upcoming Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Actor. (ANI)

