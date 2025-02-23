Meem Se Mohabbat has been breaking people’s hearts with its emotionally stirring episodes in the last few weeks. And for fans who expected to get some relief from the pain and suffering of Roshi’s heart-breaking confession, Talha’s rude behaviour, and the shocking twist of Talha confessing that he will marry Sabeeka, the new promo promises no respite but more suffering. Featuring Ahad Riza Mir (Talha Ahmed) and Dananeer Mobeen (Ayat Suleman aka Roshi) in the lead roles, Meem Se Mohabbat has been breaking records and the hearts of fans across borders. Here’s the latest sneak peek from Hum TV’s latest hit to give you an understanding of what is in store in Meem Se Mohabbat Episodes 21 & 22. Dananeer Mobeen and Ahad Raza Mir’s Cute Selfies! 'Meem Se Mohabbat' Couple Teases Fans With Fun and Quirky BTS Pictures After Delivering the Most Heartbreaking Episodes.

The last episode of Meem Se Mohabbat ended with Talha ruthlessly breaking not just Roshi’s heart but also her spirit. While he is also seen suffering, with the internal suffering that he intentionally hurt Roshi to push her away from him and towards someone who is more deserving of her, his sudden and shocking decision to marry his ex-fiance Sabeeka left everyone fuming. While we know that Talha is set to propose marriage to Sabeeka in the upcoming episode, the new promo of the week shows us a lot more twists and turns, the most shocking being Roshi’s confession that she is also getting married to someone!

The promo begins with Sabeeka promising Talha that she will rectify her past mistakes and do her best to be a good mom to Mohid. Considering that the reason for their past breakup was Sabeeka’s inability to accept Mohid as a son, this is a great leap. On the other hand, we see Mohid continue to miss Roshi and ask Talha to let them meet while they are playing in the park. Roshi is seen trying to pacify Mohid’s ill mood and making him smile through video calls as well.

The promo also shows Abid uncle trying to talk sense to Talha by telling him that while breaking an engagement was still easier, breaking a marriage will not be. On the other hand, Mahi is seen having a serious conversation with Roshi, asking her why she said yes to marrying someone when she liked Talha. Abid uncle also tries to tell Roshi that he wishes to see Talha with her. However, Roshi gives him the shocking news that she, too, will be getting married soon. The video ends with a teary-eyed Roshi hugging Mahi and telling her to please support her in this decision, while Sabeeka joins Mohid, Talha and Abid uncle in their living room as they help the kid through some school work.

The biggest question in fans; minds is who Roshi will marry. Based on the story so far, the obvious answer has to be Shariq - the man who tried to hurt her by drugging her at a party. In an earlier episode, we had seen Shariq asking his mother to approach Roshi’s family to ask for her hand in marriage. This forced separation of Roshi and Talha is bound to bring more tear-jerking episodes for fans. Meem Se Mohabbat airs on Wednesdays and Thursdays on Hum TV and is subsequently streamed on YouTube.

