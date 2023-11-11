Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 11 (ANI): The family entertainer 'Uunchai' starring Anupam Kher, Amitabh Bachchan and Boman Irani completed one year today.

To mark this special day, Anupam Kher took to Instagram and shared a clip with behind-the-scenes of the movie.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Can't believe it is already #1yearOfUunchai! It will always remain one of my most satisfying and gratifying experiences! #Uunchai is not just a film. It is a philosophy of life I completely believe in! And only a person/director like #SoorajBarjataya can take you on this beautiful journey. Thank Sooraj for your love, warmth and brilliance! Thank you everybody in team #Uunchai for your contribution in making me a richer person. Jai Ho! #1YearOfUunchai #Love #Inspirational #Friendship."

The film tells the story of the friendship between Boman Irani, Amitabh, and Anupam Kher's characters. It also stars Neena Gupta, Sarika, and Parineeti Chopra in lead roles

The film showcased Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, and Danny Denzongpa planning and discussing the notion of summiting Mount Everest, but Danny dies of old age before they can reach a decision.

The rest of his friends decide to carry on his wish and to immerse Danny's character ashes at Mount Everest. Parineeti is seen as a trainer in the movie as she trains them for their task and eventually, they make it possible with Neena and Sarika in the company.

With the company of Neena and Sarika, they climb Mount Everest.The film marked the directorial comeback of Sooraj Barjatya after his 2015 family drama 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo' which starred Salman Khan, Sonam Kapoor, and Anupam Kher in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kher has finished shooting for his upcoming movie 'Vijay 69'.

Anupam Kher got injured while filming for 'Vijay 69'. He hurt his shoulder and informed his fans of the same by posting an image in which his injured right hand is seen in a sling.

Created under the banner YRF Entertainment, 'Vijay 69' will narrate the life of a sexagenarian man, played by Kher, who decides to compete in a triathlon contest at the age of 69.

The film is being directed by Akshay Roy, who has previously directed 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' with YRF. He has also worked on acclaimed films like Mira Nair's 'The Namesake', Aamir Khan's directorial debut 'Taare Zameen Par' and Deepa Mehta's 'Water' as an assistant director.

Maneesh Sharma is producing the film.

Kher has also completed the shoot of his film 'Calorie' in Amritsar, Punjab. The film is directed by Canadian filmmaker Eisha Marjara.

Apart from these projects, Kher also has 'Emergency,' and 'Signature' in his kitty. (ANI)

