Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 26 (ANI): It's a busy Sunday for actress Kangana Ranaut! The 'Manikarnika' actress who is busy prepping for her upcoming directorial 'Emergency', has shared a few snippets from the sets of the film.

Kangana took to her Instagram to share a couple of photos where she is seen discussing something with her team. The photos were originally shared by the Instagram account of her production house 'Manikarnika Films', which the actor reposted on her stories. Check them out:

A day ago, Kangana announced that the leading music composer-turned-actor GV Prakash Kumar is now a part of the film. She wrote, "Welcome to the team Emergency, feel most fortunate to have you on board (lovestruck and folded hands emoticons)". Whether GV will work as a composer or in the capacity of an actor in the film, isn't clear yet.

Kangana keeps sharing 'behind the scenes' photos of preparations for the upcoming film. She earlier shared photos from her recce and mentioned she is most comfortable being a filmmaker.

'Emergency' is based on the life of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Apart from it, Kangana is also coming up with 'Tiku Weds Sheru', which stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the lead roles.

'Emergency' will see the actress donning the Director's hat for the second time. Kangana first tried her hand at directing with the film 'Manikarnika'. (ANI)

