South movie star Jagapathi Babu, who plays the antagonist in Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, says his Bollywood debut is a "good take off" for him to explore diverse role in the Hindi film industry. The actor, who has worked in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada industries, said he was keen to do a Hindi movie as he felt there was space for him to grow. Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai Wedding Anniversary Special: From Kuch Naa Kaho to Raavan, Ranking All Their Films As Leads From Worst to Best!.

“I have come here late. I have a good slot here available to me as an actor, like playing a character or an antagonist. I would like to do Irrfan Khan kind of movies, like more natural and real ones. The films that he did, I liked those. There is a chance for me to get good offers, so I am looking forward to that,” Babu told PTI in an interview. "I wanted to complete the India part of it. Bollywood is huge, the reach is global,” the actor, known for films such as Gaayam, Lakshyam, Legend, Nannaku Prematho, and Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, said. Sanam Recreates ‘Kya Hua Tera Wada’ For Their New Track and It’s a Treat for The Band’s Fans! (Watch Video).

The 61-year-old actor made his debut in 1989 with Telugu crime drama Simha Swapnam, a remake of the Hindi film “Khatron Ke Khiladi” (1988), that featured Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, and Madhuri Dixit Nene. Both the Hindi and Telugu version was produced by Babu's late father V B Rajendra Prasad. Babu came close to acting in Bollywood in the past. Films like Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and the Aamir Khan-starrer “Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak” were offered to him.

“I was offered 'Tanhaji'. I don't know exactly (about the role), we did the photo shoot for a character, after that it didn't happen, so I forgot about that,” Babu said. “I was offered ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak'. I was stupid enough to say no. I chose the wrong movie completely, ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi' (remake in Telugu), which did ok in Hindi but it was a disaster in Telugu,” he said.

In the Salman Khan-led “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan”, Babu will be seen as an antagonist. He has earlier played negative roles in Rajinikanth-starrer Lingaa, Mohanlal-starrer Pulimurugan, in Ram Charan-led Rangasthalam, and “Nannaku Prematho”, starring NTR Jr, and Mahesh Babu-starrer Maharshi. The Andhra-Pradesh born actor finds it exciting to act in different language movies as he believes it helps him in finding exciting roles. “I like to work in all languages. I like to do it just for fun and not for money. Some industries don't have the money but that's not the priority. It is about doing roles that are exciting.

"I get bored of myself very fast, so things like working in other languages help me (to get rid of boredom). Also, the other movie industries look at me differently and I get to work with the biggest actors and directors,” he added.

Terming the upcoming action drama, which also stars Venkatesh, as a "good take off" in Bollywood, Babu said with this movie everything seemed perfect.

"Salman bhai's person Prashant told me about this (film) and then Salman bhai spoke and said, 'let's work'. There is everything to be liked about this film, it has Salman, Venkatesh, the character that I got is strong. So, everything fell in place. It is a good take off (in Bollywood).”

Speaking of working with his actor friend Venkatesh for the first time, the actor said they never got the opportunity to work in a South language movie.

“We are close friends. When we became actors, we got busy. We never worked together, it just didn't happen, I worked with Nagarjuna, Chiranjeevi. This time we got the opportunity (with this film). There was a nostalgic feeling, we could catch up on a lot of things,” Babu added.

About Khan, he said, this was his first meeting on a movie set and they got along well. “I felt at home,” he said. A Salman Khan Film production, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji and is set to release on Friday. Actors Pooja Hegde, Bhumika Chawla, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar and boxer-actor Vijender Singh, round out the cast. Post this film, Babu will be seen in Prabhas's pan-India movie “Salaar”.

