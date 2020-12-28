London, Dec 28 (PTI) Chris Van Dusen, showrunner of Netflix's latest series "Bridgerton", says he would love to explore the lives of other Bridgerton siblings if the period romance drama is renewed for a second run.

The show is based on Julia Quinn's bestselling novels and is produced by media mogul Shonda Rhimes, known for shows like "Grey's Anatomy" and "Scandal".

Set in the competitive world of Regency London high society's Ton during the season, when debutantes are presented at court, "Bridgerton" premiered on December 25 on Netflix.

The first season revolves around the romance and marriage between the eldest Bridgerton daughter, Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings (Rege-Jean Page).

Van Dusen said there is enough source material for the show to go on for quite some time.

"The bedrock of the first season is really Simon and Daphne's love story. We focus on the eldest Bridgerton daughter, Daphne.

"But we know there are eight Bridgerton books or eight Bridgerton siblings, and I would love to be able to explore love stories and romance for all of them," the showrunner told DigitalSpy.

"Bridgerton" has generally received positive reviews for its diverse cast and a Jane Austen novels-meet-"Gossip Girl" plot.

Veteran star Julie Andrews voice stars as narrator Lady Whistledown, the author of the scandalous society pages.

The series also stars Jonathan Bailey, Golda Rosheuvel, Luke Newton, Claudia Jessie, Nicola Coughlan, Ruby Barker, Sabrina Bartlett, Ruth Gemmell, Adjoa Andoh and Polly Walker. PTI

