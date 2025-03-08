Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 8 (ANI): There is good news for all WWE fans as Paul 'Triple H' Levesque has announced that the streaming platform Netflix is the new home for WWE in India.

The official Instagram handle of Netflix shared the video in which Paul Levesque said, "Starting April 1...WWE has a brand new home in India..."So, the events such as RAW, SmackDown, NXT, and other Premium Live Events, will be available to the Indian audience on Netflix starting April 1st, 2025.

"Through this partnership, WWE fans in India will have seamless and immersive access to all WWE programming. Netflix will also feature new and exclusive archival content from the WWE vault, and the ability to stream live or on demand. With a devoted wrestling fanbase, India has been one of WWE's most engaged international markets. Through Netflix, WWE will reach even more fans with its unmatched combination of athleticism, drama, and larger-than-life storytelling," as per the press release.

Beginning April 1, 2025, Netflix will become the exclusive new home for WWE in India. As part of Netflix's long-term partnership with the sports entertainment company, Indian fans will be able to stream all of WWE's weekly flagship shows -- Raw, NXT, and SmackDown -- as well as WWE's Premium Live Events including SummerSlam, Money in the Bank, Royal Rumble and the upcoming WrestleMania, according to the press release.

WWE streams live in India from April 1, only on Netflix. (ANI)

