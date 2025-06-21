Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 21 (ANI): Actors Lataa Saberwal and Sanjeev Seth, best known for their roles in daily soap 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', have called it quits after 16 years of marriage.

On Saturday, Lataa took to Instagram and announced her separation from Sanjeev.

Also Read | 'Kerala Crime Files' Season 2 Ending Explained: From Killer Reveal to Puzzling Last Scene, Decoding Finale of Arjun Radhakrishnan and Aju Varghese's Murder-Mystery Series (SPOILER ALERT).

"After a prolonged silence... I declare that I (Lataa Saberwal) have been separated from my husband (Mr Sanjeev Seth). I give gratitude to him for giving me a lovely son. I wish him all the best for his future life," she posted.

Lataa also requested everyone to respect the former couple's privacy.

Also Read | 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' Gets New Release Date; Makers of Pawan Kalyan's Pan-India Film Drop New Release Date.

"I request everyone to please respect my and my family's peace and not to ask any questions or call regarding this. GRATITUDE," she added.

Lataa and Sanjeev gained immense popularity after playing the roles of Akshara's (Hina Khan) parents in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. If reports are to be believed, the couple fell in love on the show and later married.

They have a son named Aarav. Before Lataa, Sanjeev was married to actor Resham Tipnis from 1993 to 2004 and shares a daughter, Rishika, and a son, Manav, from that marriage. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)