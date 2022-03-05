Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 5 (ANI): Shahid Kapoor has been treating his fans to back-to-back pictures from the wedding of his sister, Sanah Kapur. Continuing the spree, he posted another picture, but this time, a heart-warming one with his son, Zain.

The 'Haider' actor took to his Instagram account on Saturday to post a photo of him and his child, which will definitely melt the hearts of all his fans.

He wrote a loving caption for his younger born, which read, "You have my heart and you know it." He added a Sun emoji to it.

The father-son duo was seen twinning in a black kurta and white pyjama, with Shahid half-kneeling on the grass and hugging his son, who just seemed to be enjoying the comfort of being in the arms of his father. Beautiful fairy lights framed the background of the picture.

Shahid's younger brother Ishaan Khatter reacted to the picture by commenting, "My ghaplu".

Actor Raashii Khanna, who recently made her OTT debut with the Ajay Devgn-starrer, 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness', commented, "Awwww", adding a heart emoji.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid will be next seen in the sports drama 'Jersey'. It is the remake of the Telugu film of the same name, starring Nani in the lead role, which went on to win the National Award for Best Feature Film in Telugu and the National Award for Best Editing.

The sports drama, which also stars Mrunal Thakur, will hit the theatres on April 14.

Apart from 'Jersey', Shahid has several other projects in the pipeline including his upcoming digital debut, a quirky thriller drama directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, along with an untitled action film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. (ANI)

