Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 21 (ANI): It's a nostalgic day for actor Esha Deol as her film 'Yuva' turned 19 on Sunday.

Taking a stroll down memory lane, Esha dropped a story on Instagram remembering her film. "19 years of Yuva. Released on May 21, 2004", she wrote.

The picture showcased the cast in the movie's poster.

Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film features an ensemble cast, including Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Vivek Oberoi, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Esha Deol. Each character represents a different perspective and experience and dilemmas in their journey.

This political action film explores the lives of three young men from different backgrounds and their involvement in politics. It delves into themes of youth empowerment, political corruption, and the impact of social and political issues on individuals. 'Yuva' showcases the power struggles within politics and the ways in which the lives of ordinary people intersect with political dynamics.

The film highlights the importance of youth participation in the political process and the potential for change. However, the movie received a negative response from the audience.

Radhika (Esha Deol) who lives with her uncle and aunt is in love with her neighbour Michael (Ajay Devgan), an activist who wants to encourage students to enter politics.

On the other hand, Esha made her acting comeback last year, with the thriller series 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness' alongside actor Ajay Devgn which premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

She will also be seen in an upcoming series 'Hunter' alongside veteran actor Suniel Shetty, backed by the film arm of Saregama India.

Rajesh M Selva of 'Thoongaa Vanam' and 'Kadaram Kondan' fame is helming the project. (ANI)

