Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 24 (ANI): Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh and his wife Hazel Keech are super happy as today, they are celebrating their first Diwali as parents.

Taking to Instagram, Yuvraj dropped an adorable picture with Hazel and their son Orion.

In the image, the little one is seen standing on his father's shoulder while Hazel holds him from behind.

"Celebrating our first Diwali with our little pataka Orion. Hope this festival brings you all loads of love, togethernesses, success and prosperity," he captioned the picture.

Yuvraj's Diwali post has garnered several likes and comments.

"happy Diwali paji i mean chote paji," leg-spinner Piyush Chawla commented.

"My little Ori dumpling," host-actor Gaurav Kapur commented.

Yuvraj and Hazel had welcomed their first child in January this year.

Announcing the birth of their son, the couple posted on social media, "To all our fans, family and friends, we are elated to share that God blessed us with a baby boy. We thank God for this blessing and wish you to respect our privacy as we welcome the little one into the world."

Yuvraj and Hazel got married on 30th November 2016. Their's was a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony which took place at the Fatehgarh Sahib Gurdwara, Punjab. (ANI)

