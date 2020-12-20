Washington [US], December 20 (ANI): Breaking down from his previous hairstyle, Hollywood star Zac Efron has tried a completely new amazing look called 'mini mullet'.

According to People Magazine, earlier this week, Attaboy hair salon in Kent Town, Australia, posted a series of photos of Efron visiting the establishment for a "tidy up" where stylist Luke Munn gave him a mullet with shaved sides.

In the photos, the 33-year-old star is seen smiling with the Attaboy staff while showing off his new mullet, which is only noticeable when looking at the back of the actor's head.

"@zacefron dropped into @attaboy_hair Kent Town for a tidy up today, so we gave him a mullet ," the shop captioned the post.

As reported by People Magazine, the shop also noted that Efron got to try his hand at hairstyling, giving the "boss man, Robby, a trim."

The post included a photo of Efron looking focused as he carefully snipped the top of Robby's hair.

Referencing one of Efron's movies, the shop teased the actor "made [Robby] feel 17 again [?]."

Efron has been living in Australia for much of 2020 and has been enjoying the outdoors and spending time with new girlfriend Vanessa Valladares. (ANI)

