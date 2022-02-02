Washington [US], February 1 (ANI): Actor Zac Efron is eagerly waiting for the release of his thriller 'Gold'.

On Tuesday, Zac took to Instagram and shared a new teaser of the film, in which he can be seen covered in dirt and injuries and sporting a scruffy beard and tattered clothes, surrounded by a vast desert landscape.

Also Read | Vivek Anand Oberoi Opens Up About How He Learnt Several Things From the Failure Along With Success.

Sharing the video, Zac revealed that filming the particular sequence was extremely "brutal."

"Filming this was brutal-- but I love this sh**. So proud of everyone involved and thank you to everyone who has watched so far," he captioned the post.

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan Introduces His Pet Katori to His Fans, Says 'I Am in Love Again' (View Pics).

Directed by Anthony Hayes, 'Gold' is set to release in US theatres on March 11. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)