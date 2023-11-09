Actor Zac Efron says it would be a 'huge honour' for him to play the role of Matthew Perry in the late Friends star's biographical drama whenever it is made. Efron previously played the young version of Perry's character in the teen fantasy comedy 17 Again in 2009. Matthew Perry Dies at 54: Throwback to When Chandler Bing Almost Missed On Getting the Gig in FRIENDS.

Perry, who died on October 28 at the age of 54, wanted Efron to play him in a biopic about his life. "I heard that. It's a huge honour," Efron said of the recent revelation that Perry envisioned casting him in the potential project.

Zac Efron Honored to Play Matthew Perry in Friends Star's Biopic:

Zac Efron says it's a huge honor that the late Matthew Perry wanted him to play the younger version of himself in a biopic about Matthew's life. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dR2XZa5MoX — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) November 9, 2023

"Matthew is just the best guy in the world. I had the best time of my life working with him. To think that he was thinking of me for that role, I would be honoured to do it," the actor told Entertainment Tonight. Efron is currently promoting his upcoming wrestling drama The Iron Claw, which arrives in cinema halls on December 22.