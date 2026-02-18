New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Finland PM Petteri Orpo on Wednesday at the Hyderabad House. Orpo is in India to visit the ongoing AI India Impact Summit in the national capital

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also received Spanish President, Pedro Sanchez Perez-Castejon and Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

As per the Ministry of External Affairs, the meeting between PM Modi and President Sanchez saw discussions on areas such as trade and economy, digital, innovation, health, climate action and education among others. PM Modi conveyed his appreciation for Spain's consistent support for strong India-EU relations.

The Seychelles VP Sebastien Pillay; Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam; Ebba Busch, Sweden's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Energy, Business and Industry, also arrived in the national capital today for the AI Summit.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is being held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. It started on February 16 and will run up to February 20, 2026. The Summit brought together government policymakers, industry AI experts, academicians, technology innovators and civil society from across the world at New Delhi to advance global discussions on artificial intelligence.

The India AI Impact Summit, the first global AI summit to be hosted in the Global South, aims to reflect on the transformative potential of, AI aligning with the national vision of "Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya" (welfare for all, happiness for all) and global principle of AI for Humanity.

The Summit is witnessing participation of more than 110 countries, 30 International organizations, including about 20 HoS/HoG level participation, about 45 Ministers.

The AI summit is part of an evolving international process aimed at strengthening global cooperation on the governance, safety, and societal impact of AI.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is guided by three Sutras or foundational pillars - People, Planet, and Progress. These sutras articulate the core principles for global cooperation on artificial intelligence. They aim to promote human-centric AI that safeguards rights and ensures equitable benefits across societies, environmentally sustainable advancement of AI, and inclusive economic and technological advancement. (ANI)

