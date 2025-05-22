Los Angeles, May 22 (PTI) Actor Zach Braff is returning as Dr John 'J D' Dorian in the reboot of his popular medical sitcom "Scrubs".

The news comes months after the actor, who was a series regular on the show from 2001-10, teased the possibility of a series reboot.

"Scrubs" creator Bill Lawrence is also coming back into the fray.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, ABC and 20th Television, which is producing the reboot, declined to comment.

ABC confirmed it was developing a "Scrubs" reboot in December.

"We're going do it, you guys know. If you ever have an excuse to work with people you want to spend time with anyway, run to it," Lawrence said during a Scrubs reunion panel at the ATX TV Festival back in 2022.

Also featuring Donald Faison and Sarah Chalke, "Scrubs" released in 2001. It ran for seven seasons on NBC channel, post which it was picked up by ABC network for two additional chapters before concluding in 2010 with its ninth season.

