Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 18 (ANI): On legendary actor Shashi Kapoor's 87th birth anniversary on Tuesday, his grandson Zahan Kapoor took a moment to remember his 'dadaji'.

Zahan, who made his debut with the Netflix series 'Black Warrant', took to his Instagram account to share a couple of old photos of Shashi Kapoor.

In one photograph, the veteran actor is seen sitting at his home, dressed in a simple white kurta-pajama, holding a book and a pipe. Behind him, a large portrait of a warrior adds to the timeless charm of the setting. Another picture shows Shashi Kapoor at the iconic Prithvi Theatre, surrounded by posters of films and plays.

Along with the pictures, Zahan added a caption that read, "Saalgirah dadaji" (Happy birth anniversary, grandpa).

Shashi Kapoor, a Padma Bhushan awardee, passed away in December 2017 at the age of 79 due to liver problems.

In a career spanning over four decades, the actor appeared in more than 150 films, including a dozen in English.

Kapoor started his career as a child actor in the late 1940s appearing in commercial films including 'Sangram' (1950) and 'Dana Paani' (1953). He worked in four Hindi films as a child artist from 1948 to 1954.

His first leading role was in the award-winning 1961 'Dharmputra', directed by Yash Chopra, which was one of the first Indian features to deal with partition.

Shashi Kapoor has also worked with superstar Amitabh Bachchan in hits like 'Jab Jab Phool Khile' (1965), 'Deewar' (1975), 'Kabhie Kabhie' (1976), 'Trishul' (1978) and 'Namak Halal' (1982). (ANI)

