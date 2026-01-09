Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 9 (ANI): Over the past two decades, Somnath has entered 'A Suvarna Yug' (a golden age) under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who also chairs the Somnath Trust, read an official statement by the Gujarat government.

This modern resurgence is rooted in a rich and turbulent history, with 2026 also marking a millennium since Mahmud of Ghazni's attack in January 1026, the statement read.

Also Read | Sirmaur RTO Sona Chandel Fines Husband's Scooter, Also Issues Challan To Own Official Vehicle for Lacking PUC Certificate in Himachal Pradesh.

" "sauraassttre somnaathN c..." These words mark the opening of the Dwadasha Jyotirling Stotram, symbolising the primacy of Somnath among India's 12 sacred Jyotirling and its timeless civilisational and spiritual significance," the statement added.

According to the official statement, 1,666 gold-plated kalash at the Shikhar and 14,200 dhwajas reflect the perseverance, faith, and artistry of three generations. Somnath shines in devotion and grandeur. Nearly 98 lakh pilgrims visited the temple in 2020, and footfall has remained steady at 92-97 lakh annually through 2024.

Also Read | Revanth Reddy Led-Telangana Govt Plans Breakfast, Lunch Scheme for All Government Schools.

Rituals such as the Bilva Pooja have drawn 13.77 lakh devotees, with Maha Shivratri 2025 alone seeing 3.56 lakh worshippers. Online booking and postal prasad ensure Somnath's sanctity reaches devotees far beyond the temple.

To make the journey to Somnath easier and more comfortable for pilgrims, connectivity has been significantly upgraded with the construction of highways, the introduction of Vande Bharat Express, and the reopening of Keshod Airport. The Jetpur-Somnath four-lane highway, a ₹828 crore project, now offers expressway efficiency, while the Sabarmati-Veraval Vande Bharat Express has shortened the journey from Ahmedabad to Somnath into a semi-high-speed commute. Keshod Airport, once a relic of 2000, reopened in 2022, and the Rajkot International Airport, inaugurated in 2023, has turned Somnath into a global gateway.

The Light and Sound Show, launched in 2003 and enriched in 2017 with Amitabh Bachchan's narration and 3D laser technology, has drawn over 10 lakh visitors in three years, transforming history into a nightly spectacle. The 2025 Vande Somnath Kala Mahotsav revived dance traditions dating back 1,500 years, showing that Somnath is as much about rhythm as it is about ritual.

Somnath was crowned a Swachh Iconic Place in 2018, a recognition that reflects the temple's commitment to sustainability and innovation. Waste segregation centres now convert temple flowers into vermicompost, nourishing 1,700 bilva trees across three sacred sites. Under Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's Mission LiFE initiative, plastic waste is transformed into paver blocks. Around 4,700 plastic-fly ash blocks will be produced monthly, generating income for local women's SHGs and aiming to recycle 125 tons of plastic annually. Six rainwater harvesting wells and a reservoir, restored at ₹62 lakh, treat nearly 30 lakh litres of sewage water each month, feeding afforestation and greening projects, while eight sewage treatment plants, with ₹160 lakh invested in 2019-20, have filtered 20.53 crore litres of water for agriculture and landscape irrigation.

A Miyawaki forest of 7,200 trees, spanning 72,000 square feet, thrives with coconut palms absorbing saline winds and saru trees shielding the forest from harsh sea breezes. An IIT Kanpur study estimates it will absorb around 93,000 kilograms of CO₂ annually after two years. Even the sacred abhishek water is now purified through a nine-layer treatment plant and bottled as Somgangajal, available to devotees for ₹15 with no profit earned by the trust. By December 2024, over 1.13 lakh families had received this divine blessing. Through these and other initiatives, Somnath is now envisioned as a net-zero temple.

Somnath now features among India's top ten most searched destinations. Its growing digital footprint mirrors its physical footfall, with social media impressions crossing 1.37 billion in 2025 alone, reflecting the temple's expanding reach among devotees across the world.

Over the past two decades, Somnath has stood as a living example of faith moving with time. It reflects a quiet balance between tradition and progress, where the first Jyotirling continues to be part of everyday life for millions. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Somnath has found renewed direction while staying true to its civilisational roots. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)