Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5 (ANI): Sara Ali Khan who is basking in the success of her recent release film 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' spent a day watching the film with her family- mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Sunday, Sara dropped a collage of pictures featuring herself, Amrita, Ibrahim and fans.

She can be seen posing with her mother and brother in the picture.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Sunday spent sahparivaar in the cinema."

Helmed by Laxman Utekar, 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' is set in Indore and revolves around a middle-class couple.

'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' is pure comedy territory in the beginning. Kapil is a yoga instructor, and Soumya is a tutor; their two-year marriage is still going strong. Both are pressed for space in their home, with mummyji, daddyji, mamaji, mamiji, and a nephew who is far too clever for his own good, frequently placing himself between the young couple when they want to cuddle. As Soumya sees it, the only way out is to find a place where they can enjoy their solitude, and to that end, the two start on a route fraught with stumbling obstacles, including a fake divorce.

Box office day 2 report card of Vicky and Sara's 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' is out.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has raked in Rs 12.69 crore on day 1 and day 2 in total at the Indian box office.

He wrote on Instagram, "#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke brings relief for exhibitors, #HouseFull boards are back again... Witnesses healthy growth on Day 2... Eyes Rs 22 cr+ weekend, an EXCELLENT number for this *mid-range* film... Fri 5.49 cr, Sat 7.20 cr. Total: Rs 12.69 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice."

"#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke also debunks the talk that *mid-range* movies should skip the theatrical window, instead opt for direct-to-digital route... Earlier, #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway, #TheKeralaStory and now, #ZaraHatkeZaraBachke have witnessed energetic footfalls at *cinemas*, making the exhibition sector heave a sigh of relief," he added.

Earlier, Vicky described his excitement for the movie saying, "Working with Laxman sir and Maddock has been a delightful experience. I had a great time shooting for the film, especially with Sara, and hope the audiences enjoy the film as much as we did making it."

"I am grateful for the opportunity of getting to work with such a talented team. The film has a unique take on relationships, marriages, and I am excited for the audience to witness it," added Sara.

'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' also stars Rakesh Bedi and Inaamulhaq. (ANI)

