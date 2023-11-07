Veteran actor Zeenat Aman revealed that she had been suffering from ptosis as a result of an eye injury she sustained 40 years ago. Zeenat has spoken up about her eye issue, and her recent surgery to correct her drooping eyelid. The actor took to Instagram to pen down a lengthy note on how the 40-year-old injury had begun to impact her vision until she finally convinced herself to have treatment for it. She wrote, "On 18th May 2023, I shot for the cover of Vogue India. On 19th May 2023, I woke up early in the morning, packed a small suitcase, and kissed Lily on her muzzle. Then Zahaan and Cara drove me to Hinduja Hospital in Khar." "There has been an elephant in the room with me for the past 40 years. It is time to show this elephant the door. I have a condition known as ptosis - the result of an injury I suffered many decades ago that damaged the muscles around my right eye. Over the years, it caused my eyelid to droop further and further. And a few years ago it became so acute that it began to obstruct my vision." Zeenat Aman Reveals Being Diagnosed With Ptosis Caused By Eye Injury 40 Years Ago, Actress is Now on Path of Recovery (See Post).

"When so much of one's career is predicated on one's appearance, coming to terms with a dramatic change is difficult. I know for a fact that this ptosis narrowed my opportunities and made me the subject of unwanted attention. But despite the gossip, the comments, and the questions, I never felt diminished by it. It helped of course that there were always a few stalwarts that stood by me and chose to work with me still." "The treatments available to me at that time, and for decades after, were unsuccessful. Then this year in April, a leading ophthalmologist informed me that things had advanced, and a surgery to lift the eyelid and restore my field of vision was possible."

Zeenat stated that she had surgery barely a day after shooting for a big international magazine, sharing a beautiful photo of her son Zahaan kissing her forehead before taking her to the operating room.

Check Out Zeenat Aman's Instagram Post:

"I dithered for a long time, then underwent a battery of tests and finally committed to the procedure. That morning in the hospital I was terrified. My extremities turned icy and involuntarily shivers racked my body. Zahaan kissed my forehead, reassured me, and wheeled me to the OT, where I surrendered to the hands of my medical team. I emerged from there an hour later - alive, well and looking like a pirate with an eye patch." She concluded, "Recovery has been slow, steady and is ongoing. But I'm happy to share that my vision is so much clearer now." Zeenat expressed gratitude to her industry colleagues who agreed to work with her despite the eye damage that altered her appearance slightly in the note. Notably, Zeenat Aman made her Instagram debut in February. She keeps on sharing reflective thoughts on topics ranging from parenthood, the privacy of celebs, dyeing of hair, and many more things. She will be next seen in Bun Tikki. Directed by Faraz Arif Ansari, the movie stands out as the most anticipated debut picture of the year, bringing together two renowned actors, Shabana Azmi and Zeenat, on the big screen.