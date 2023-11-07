Actress Zeenat Aman recently opened up about a long-standing eye injury and her diagnosis of ptosis in a candid Instagram post. Sharing hospital images and an emotional revelation, she disclosed the story behind her eye condition. Aman revealed, "There has been an elephant in the room with me for the past 40 years. It is time to show this elephant the door." The actress detailed her struggle with ptosis, a consequence of an injury sustained decades ago, gradually affecting the muscles around her right eye. Over time, this condition led to severe eyelid drooping, eventually obstructing her vision, prompting her to address this long-unresolved issue. Zeenat Aman also shared that the recovery has been slow, steady and is ongoing. But she is happy to share that her vision is so much clearer now. Zeenat Aman Shares Throwback Pictures, Talks About Gender Role Reversal in Films.

See Zeenat Aman's Latest Instagram Post Here:

