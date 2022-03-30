Washington [US], March 30 (ANI): Actor Zoe Kravitz has slammed Oscar winner Will Smith for slapping comedian Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards.

In a pair of Instagram posts shared on Tuesday afternoon, Kravitz posted captions alluding to the altercation, though 'Kimi' star didn't mention either Rock or Smith by name, Variety reported.

"Here's a picture of my dress at the show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now," one of her posts read.

Less than an hour later, Kravitz shared another picture of her at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, captioned with a similar message: "And here is a picture of my dress at the party after the award show - where we are apparently screaming profanities and assaulting people on stage now."

For the unversed, Rock had quipped about Smith's wife Pinkett Jada's bald head while presenting an award at the 2022 Oscars during the ceremony.

The comedian said he couldn't wait to see Pinkett Smith, who has alopecia, star in 'G.I. Jane 2' which prompted Smith to go up on stage and slap Rock. (ANI)

