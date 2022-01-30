Mumbai, Jan 30 (PTI) Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar on Sunday marked 13 years of her acclaimed debut drama "Luck By Chance", which was headlined by actors Farhan Akhtar and Konkona Sensharma.

Through its protagonists, Vikram and Sona (Farhan and Konkona), two aspiring actors struggling in Mumbai, the film drew a stark contrast between the shining exterior and behind the scenes grimness of showbiz.

"Lucky By Chance" was written by Zoya, with her screenwriter father Javed Akhtar penning its dialogues.

The filmmkare took to Instagram and shared a poster of the film, writing, "I just turned 13 #luckbychance #birthday #ihitmyteens #13yearsadirector #onlylove #bestcast #bestcrew #itsneverthefirstoneagain".

The film marked Zoya's first feature film collaboration with her brother, Farhan. She went on to work with him again in her directorials "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara" and "Dil Dhadakne Do".

Konkona took to Instagram and shared her fanclub's post, writing "13 years of 'Luck By Chance'".

The film also featured Rishi Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Dimple Kapadia, Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, Isha Sharvani, Sanjay Kapoor, Alyy Khan and Sheeba Chaddha in supporting roles.

The movie also had cameos of several film stars including, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Rajkumar Hirani and Ranbir Kapoor among others.

Zoya is currently gearing up for season two of her Amazon Prime Video series "Made In Heaven", co-created by her longtime collaborator filmmaker Reema Kagti.

