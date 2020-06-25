Los Angeles, Jun 25 (PTI) "Dunkirk" star Aneurin Barnard has boarded the cast of Cambodia-set psychological thriller "Hunters in the Dark".

Alex Pettyfer is leading the film, which will also feature "Arrival" actor Tzi Ma, Ellen Wong of Netflix series "GLOW" fame and Elodie Yung, known for Marvel-Netflix miniseries "Daredevil".

According to Deadline, the project is based on English writer Lawrence Osborne's acclaimed novel of the same name.

It revolves around a 28-year-old English school teacher, Robert Grieve (Pettyfer), who unexpectedly wins a bag full of cash.

"Adrift in Cambodia and eager for a way out of his life of quiet desperation, he decides to take a journey deeper into the wilder aspects of the country, coming up against a scheming American, a crooked police officer and a darker side of Cambodia," read official logline of the film.

Veteran theatre director Simon Evans is making his feature filmmaking debut with the film.

Cinematographer Christopher Doyle, best known for his collaborations with Hong Kong director Wong Kar-Wai known for celebrated films like "In the Mood for Love", will shoot the movie.

The film is being produced by Axel Kuschevatzky and Phin Glynn of Infinity Hill and Pettyfer and James Ireland of Dark Dreams Entertainment, together with Cindy Teperman.

