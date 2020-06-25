Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundrra might have denied any trouble in their relationship, but there sure seem to be major problems between the pair. We all know how back in April, there were reports of how Karan and Anusha had gone their separate ways after having a rather PDA relationship, that everyone loved and adored. After cryptic posts and Instagram captions, while Anusha did not confirm or deny the rumours, Karan Kundrra had snubbed the reports. Anusha Dandekar Addresses Break-Up Rumours With Karan Kundrra, Says She Knows Who Went to Press With This 'So Called' Information (View Post).

Karan had then told a leading daily, "Just because we are living separately, people have assumed that we have parted ways. Let me tell you, we are still together. The rumour could also have been fuelled by the fact that I haven’t posted much on my social media handles. Well, that’s because I am on a digital detox now." Karan Kundrra Refutes Break-Up Rumours With Anusha Dandekar, Says 'Just Because We Are Living Separately, People Have Assumed That We Have Parted Ways'.

However, things don't seem completely fine between the two, if Anusha's latest Instagram story and a thank you post for sisters Apeksha, Shibani and latter's boyfriend Farhaan Akhtar are anything to go by. First Anusha took to Instagram to thank the above trio for being by her side and supporting her through a hard time that she was going through. And now, her Instagram status about how a man trying to break down a woman, is all kinds of cryptic and has re-ignited her and Karan's break-up rumours. Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar's Relationship Hits a Rough Patch, Love Birds Living Separately Now? (Deets Inside).

Check Out Her Story Below:

Anusha Dandekar's Instagram Story

Anusha, in her thank you post, wrote, "Shibani, I cannot thank F and You enough for the last 3 months, every single day checking to see if I’ve eaten or I need anything, bringing me groceries every 3 days (yes grapes and Coke Zero count hehe) bringing me snacks just to cheer me up... checking to see if the babies needed food. Never letting me go out and always saying you will go instead, even for the smallest things. You turned from big sister to Muma." Anusha Dandekar Shares A Sexy Photo With A Cryptic Caption About Self-Love; Is She Hinting At Her Alleged Ex Karan Kundra?.

Check Out The Post Below:

"And in your own tough love way made sure I was only thinking ahead after finding out everything. You protected me and gave me love and strength beyond. I wasn’t alone or stuck because of the two of you and I’m forever grateful to both of you for every single day..." the post read. Both Karan and Anusha are out of the country now, if their IG stories are anything to go by. While the latter too has flown out, Anusha is currently in Los Angeles.

