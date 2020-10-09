Los Angeles, Oct 9 (PTI) Filmmaker Cary Joji Fukunaga has set Apple series "Masters of the Air" as his follow-up project to upcoming James Bond movie "No Time To Die".

The project hails from Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg who will be producing it through their banners Amblin TV and Playtone, respectively.

The miniseries, based on author Donald L Miller's book "Masters of the Air: America's Bomber Boys Who Fought the Air War Against Nazi Germany", will focus on American bombers during the World War II.

Fukunaga, who previously tackled critically-acclaimed series such as "True Detective" and "Maniac", will helm the first three episodes of the show, reported Deadline.

The filmmaker will also produce through his banner Parliament of Owls.

"Masters of the Air", which was announced in October last year, will serve as a companion piece to previous WWII-set miniseries, 2001's "Band of Brothers" and 2010's "The Pacific", reported Deadline.

John Orloff, who served as a writer on "Band of Brothers", will pen the new series. He will also co-executive produce alongside Graham Yost.

Gary Goetzman, Hanks partner at Playtone productions, will also executive produce the show.

"Masters of the Air" was previously set up at HBO, which also aired "Band of Brothers" and "The Pacific". The cable network ultimately passed on the project.

The project is set to begin projection in March 2021 in London.

Fukunaga is currently awaiting the release of "No Time To Die", which marks the fifth and final outing for actor Daniel Craig as the famed British spy. The movie was recently postponed till April 2021.

