Los Angeles, Jul 9 (PTI) Supernatural horror series "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" will end with its upcoming season four at Netflix.

The final episodes of the show, fronted by Kiernan Shipka as the teen witch, will be released on the streamer later this year, reported Variety.

Also Read | Tota Roy Chowdhury Birthday Special: 5 Movies Of The Actor That Deserve A Watch.

The news of its axing comes a week after fellow "Riverdale" spin-off "Katy Keene" was cancelled after one season.

Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said working on the show has been an "incredible honour" from day one.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra to Join Michelle Obama, Meghan Markle As a Speaker At the Girl Up Global Leadership Summit 2020.

"The cast, beginning with Kiernan as everyone's favorite teen witch, has been an absolute joy. I am beyond thankful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants, and everyone for pouring so much love into this dark dream of a show," said Aguirre-Sacasa.

"I'm also grateful to our partners at Netflix, Warner Bros, Berlanti Television and Archie Comics for letting us tell the story we wanted to tell, the way we wanted to tell it. We can't wait for everyone to see Part Four," he added.

Shipka shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the sets on Instagram, writing "Final season. Let's go witches."

"The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" was originally developed at The CW as a companion series to "Riverdale", but was moved to Netflix with part one released in 2018.

The final installment promises "a spooky, sexy and supernatural series finale".

The show also stars Ross Lynch, Lucy Davis, Chance Perdomo, Michelle Gomez, Jaz Sinclair, Gavin Leatherwood, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Richard Coyle, and Miranda Otto. PTI RDS RDS 07090950 NNNNone gets sick and tests positive. Is it really the player's fault? Should they only get paid for eight days?" Silva told the AP.

"And I just said, 'No, I think that's silly. They should just get paid whatever they were going to get paid for the regular season.'" The same full-pay policy applies to players who get injured during WTT.

There will be two daily temperature checks for all spectators; no ball kids; a chair umpire aided by electronic line calling instead of line judges; and no high-fives or handshakes between opponents.

Rosters include Grand Slam title winners Kim Clijsters, Sloane Stephens, Sofia Kenin and the Bryan brothers.

Instead of playing matches around the country this year, the WTT is putting everyone in one place because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)