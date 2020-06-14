Entertenment News | From Flying Plane to Sending Kids for Workshops at NASA: Sushant Singh Rajput's List of 50 Dreams

Mumbai, Jun 14 (PTI) Almost a year before he passed away on Sunday, actor Sushant Singh Rajput had shared a list of 50 dreams he wanted to fulfil, which included some personal goals and philanthropy.

Known for films like "Kai Po Che!", "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story", "Kedarnath", Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra home, the police said. He was 34.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Sara Ali Khan Shares A Bittersweet Memory Of Her Kedarnath Co-Star (View Post).

"The last rites will be performed after his father and other family members arrive in Mumbai from Patna tomorrow," his spokesperson said.

Last September, the actor had penned a list of "50 dreams" and posted pictures of the handwritten notes in a series of tweets, which have now gone viral.

Also Read | DJ LeanGun - Playlist curator And DJ.

Rajput's bucket list included "learning how to fly a plane, training for IronMan triathlon, playing a cricket match left-handed, learning Morse Code, helping children learn about space, playing tennis with a champion tennis ball and doing a four clap push up".

The actor-dancer mentioned that his dream was to not only "chart trajectories of Moon, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn for a week" but also "drive in a blue-hole".

Before turning towards small screen, Rajput was an engineering student in Delhi and one of his dreams was to spend an evening in his engineering college hostel, which was somewhat realised through his last cinematic outing "Chhichhore".

The 2019 film saw the actor play an engineering student who in future conveys a message of hope and affirmation to his son who attempts to kill himself.

"Perform the Double-Slit experiment. Plant 1,000 Trees. Send hundred kids for workshops in ISRO/ NASA. Attend another NASA workshop. Teach coding to visually impaired. Work for free education. Meditate in Kailash. Write a book. Help train women in self defences," the list included.

The actor, who originally hailed from Patna, also wanted to learn at least 10 dance forms, guitar chords of his favourite 50 songs, teach songs to children and help prepare students for Indian defence forces.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)