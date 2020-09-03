Los Angeles, Sep 3 (PTI) Actors Jamie Foxx and Teyonah Parris are the latest additions to the cast of the sci-fi mystery "They Cloned Tyrone".

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the duo will star alongside "Star Wars" alum John Boyega in the Netflix project.

The film, touted as a "Friday-meets-Get Out", is a pulpy, sci-fi mystery caper that follows an unlikely trio investigating a series of eerie events, alerting them to a nefarious conspiracy lurking directly beneath their hood.

"Creed II" writer Juel Taylor will direct from a script he wrote with Tony Rettenmaier.

The film will be produced by Taylor, Rettenmaier and Stephen "Dr" Love.

Production is expected to begin early next year. PTI

